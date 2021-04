NESN Logo Sign In

He might not be perfect (is anyone?) but Rafael Devers still found ways to make a difference Saturday night.

The Red Sox third baseman drove in Boston’s first run of the day before being run-down to end the first inning. But he helped break a tie in the sixth with a monster home run.

It was his second dinger of the season, too.

Check it out:

Gorgeous.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images