Rafael Devers is enjoying some recent success after beginning the 2021 Major League Baseball in a bit of a slump.
The Red Sox third baseman has been seeing the baseball incredibly well, to say the least, and continued that trend Tuesday in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Devers went 1-for-3 at Target Field, but that one hit was a towering home run that he absolutely obliterated. Check it out:
The blast marked the fourth straight game in which Devers homered, something only two other Red Sox have done before turning 25.
The other two? Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, according to Red Sox Notes, who also noted Devers “is the 19th Red Sox player ever to homer in at least four consecutive games.”
Devers can make it five straight Wednesday when the Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader.