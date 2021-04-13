NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is enjoying some recent success after beginning the 2021 Major League Baseball in a bit of a slump.

The Red Sox third baseman has been seeing the baseball incredibly well, to say the least, and continued that trend Tuesday in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Devers went 1-for-3 at Target Field, but that one hit was a towering home run that he absolutely obliterated. Check it out:

The blast marked the fourth straight game in which Devers homered, something only two other Red Sox have done before turning 25.