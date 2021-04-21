NESN Logo Sign In

The Las Vegas Raiders raised some eyebrows with their response to the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted Tuesday on three separate charges involving the death of George Floyd in May 2020: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Raiders were one of many teams to take to social media with a message for fans following the verdict. The team posted the phrase “I Can Breathe” above the current date to signify the end of the trial.

But many took offense to the post, which played on the phrase “I Can’t Breathe,” which has been utilized to outline the inequities minorities face in the United States regarding policing.

Raiders owner Mark Davis jumped to the team’s defense Tuesday night and suggested the phrase came from the Floyd’s brother, Philonise.