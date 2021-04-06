This Real Madrid-Liverpool matchup will lack some star power, but the game remains a clash of the titans.
The teams will play Tuesday in Madrid at Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. The contest represents a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1.
Liverpool will be without injured center backs Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Real Madrid also will be without its first-choice center back partnership, as Sergio Ramos is sidelined due to a calf injury, and Rafael Varane tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Liverpool in the United States:
When: Tuesday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com