This Real Madrid-Liverpool matchup will lack some star power, but the game remains a clash of the titans.

The teams will play Tuesday in Madrid at Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series. The contest represents a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1.

Liverpool will be without injured center backs Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. Real Madrid also will be without its first-choice center back partnership, as Sergio Ramos is sidelined due to a calf injury, and Rafael Varane tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Tuesday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

