Real Madrid Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday in Spain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

The Spanish side took the lead in the 27th minute at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano when Toni Kroos’ pass over the top sent Vinicius Junior through before he struck home.

THAT BALL FROM KROOS.



THE CONTROL AND FINISH FROM VINICIUS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3dP0yrD1n6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021



Marco Asensio added a second, profiting from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s misplaced headed clearance before the break, but Mohamed Salah reduced the arrears shortly after the restart by hammering in from close range.

That assist from Trent Alexander- Arnold 🙃



Marco Asensio says thank you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KNr82gXkPy — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Mo Salah gets a huge away goal 💥 pic.twitter.com/Vo6BnplGh6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

However, Vinicius Junior furthered Real’s tally in the 65th minute, leaving the Reds with work to do in next week’s second leg at Anfield if they’re to progress into the semifinals.

Vinicius Junior. Again. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/X7cVAv8afW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

