Red Sox And Twins Will Play Tuesday, Then Doubleheader Wednesday

We now know the revised schedule of this week’s series between the Red Sox and Twins.

Boston and Minnesota will play Tuesday’s game as scheduled, with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field, according to the Twins. Monday’s series opener, postponed in the wake of the Daunte Wright shooting, will be played Wednesday as part of a day-night doubleheader, both games of which will be seven-inning affairs.

First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Thursday’s series finale will begin as scheduled at 1:10 p.m.

Here’s the full announcement from the Twins:

#MNTwins announce schedule updates for this week's series vs Red Sox. Today's 1:10pm game to be played as scheduled. Teams will play a straight doubleheader on April 14. pic.twitter.com/saImlSN0eD — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 13, 2021

Martin Perez and J.A. Happ, Monday’s scheduled starters, both will take the hill Tuesday afternoon for the new series opener. Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez and Garrett Richards will start the next three games, respectively, for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox after Thursday’s finale will travel to Boston, where on Friday they will open a four-game series with the White Sox. Boston seemingly will need a spot starting pitcher for Saturday afternoon’s game.

