The Boston Red Sox will be without two of their top offensive players to begin Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are out of the starting lineup as Boston kicks off a quick, two-game series with Toronto on the heels of a four-game set with the Chicago White Sox.

Devers and Verdugo, both left-handed hitters, have played in all 16 of Boston’s games to date but will sit as the Red Sox take their hacks against southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu.

The Red Sox just played three games in two days, including a doubleheader Sunday and an 11 a.m. ET start time Monday. They’ll host the Seattle Mariners for four games starting Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez will grab a glove and head to the outfield with Verdugo on the bench. He’ll start in left field, with Kike Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe manning center field and right field, respectively.