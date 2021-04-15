Red Sox Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day By Reflecting On MLB Trailblazer

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball continued its annual tradition Thursday by celebrating Jackie Robinson Day.

The Boston Red Sox marked the occasion — commemorated each year on the anniversary of Robinson making his MLB debut and breaking the league’s color barrier (April 15, 1947) — by sharing a video to social media in which members of the organization reflected on Robinson’s profound impact.

Check it out below.

As we celebrate #JackieRobinsonDay, hereâ€™s a look back at what a few members of the Sox organization had to say about Jackie & his career.



Thank you, Jackie. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/QhxeK3sm3o — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2021

The Red Sox also, of course, kept up with tradition Thursday by donning Robinson’s No. 42 during their game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.