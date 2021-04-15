Red Sox Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day By Reflecting On MLB Trailblazer

Major League Baseball continued its annual tradition Thursday by celebrating Jackie Robinson Day.
The Boston Red Sox marked the occasion — commemorated each year on the anniversary of Robinson making his MLB debut and breaking the league’s color barrier (April 15, 1947) — by sharing a video to social media in which members of the organization reflected on Robinson’s profound impact.
Check it out below.
The Red Sox also, of course, kept up with tradition Thursday by donning Robinson’s No. 42 during their game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Robinson, a trailblazer whose place in history obviously extends well beyond sports, will be honored across MLB on Friday, as well, giving teams not playing Thursday an opportunity to celebrate a true icon.