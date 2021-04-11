NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is in his fifth season with the Boston Red Sox, and yet still is the youngest player on the roster.

The 24-year-old third baseman has showcased moments of brilliance through his young career thus far and bigger things could be coming for the youngster.

For all of the offensive firepower he brings, one of the biggest question marks for Deversnow is his defense over at the hot corner.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined Tom Caron on Sunday’s edition of the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to break down Devers’ defense.

