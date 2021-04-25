Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Getting X-Rays After Hit By Pitch Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo was victim to some erratic pitching from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Playing second and batting eighth for the Boston Red Sox in a 5-3 win to split the series, he was the first batter to see Drew Steckenrider after starting pitcher Nick Margevicius gave up four walks and two singles while only recording one out.

The reliever missed the strike zone, too. And unfortunately for Arroyo, getting on base was a little more painful for him than his teammates, taking a 93 mile-per-hour fastball to what appeared to be his wrist.

He grinded it out, though, and even helped turn a sweet double play later in the eighth inning. But Arroyo definitely was playing hurt, and manager Alex Cora provided an update on his condition after the game.

“He’s gonna get X-rays right now, hurt pretty bad but he was able to play defense,” Cora said. “I told him, ‘Just don’t worry about your at-bats, you know, if you can play defense just grind it out,’ and he did. He turned a nice double play with Marwin at the end, not as easy play for the second baseman because you don’t expect that flip, and stay with it, was able to turn it.”