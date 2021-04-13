Red Sox Considering Starting Tanner Houck Saturday Against White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck’s return to the Red Sox might happen sooner than expected.

Boston, thanks to Wednesday’s scheduled doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins, might need a spot starter Saturday afternoon when it hosts the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday said Houck, who last week was optioned to the alternate training site, is being considered for the job.

However, plans could change depending on Friday’s forecast.

“We probably have to make a move (for Saturday),” Cora said before Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. ” … We’ll wait. I know the weather doesn’t look too promising on Friday. So, we’ll plan accordingly. We’ll plan ahead and be ready for whatever we have to do over the weekend.”

Houck, a first-round pick in 2017, was great for the Red Sox in his first four starts, three of which came last year. He started the second game of this season while filling in for Eduardo Rodriguez.