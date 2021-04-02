Red Sox Drop Opening Day Hype Video Narrated By Dustin Pedroia

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Boston Red Sox Opening Day.

For real, this time.

After Thursday’s game got postponed due to inclement weather, the Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play their first game of 2021, with nothing but clear skies in the forecast.

Fenway Park is looking beautiful, and the Red Sox lineup is set for Friday’s game. And just a couple hours before first pitch, the Sox dropped their Opening Day hype video.

Narrating it is team legend Dustin Pedroia, who retired earlier this year.

Unsurprisingl, it’s hype videos galore in Boston right now, with outfield star Alex Verdugo dropping one of his own Friday morning.

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, with coverage on NESN beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Boston and will be opposed by John Means.

