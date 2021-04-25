Red Sox Earn Season-High Seven Walks Vs. Mariners By Just Third Inning

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were nothing if not patient at the plate in their Sunday afternoon game against the Seattle Mariners.

Four walks in the first inning (along with a Enrique Hernandez leadoff single, Christian Vazquez RBI-single and Christian Arroyo getting hit by a pitch) allowed Boston to take an early 4-1 advantage.

The Red Sox kept that same formula going in the second, though starter Nick Margevicius was pulled after recording just one out in the first.

After Mariners reliever Drew Streckenrider walked HernÃ¡ndez and Rafael Devers to start the frame, Bogaerts approached with one out and runners in scoring position and slammed a double to left field to score a run.