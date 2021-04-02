Watch Footage From Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez’s Simulated Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez began the 2021 Major League Baseball on the injured list due to dead arm, but it appears the Boston Red Sox pitcher is making great strides.

Rodriguez pitched a simulated game Friday afternoon in Worcester, Mass. He threw 60 pitches over three innings of work.

Manager Alex Cora is confident the stint on the IL won’t last long.

Judging from how Rodriguez looked during his simulated game, it’s easy to see why Cora is optimistic. Check out some of the footage below:

Some footage from Eduardo Rodriguez's simulated game today.



(Video via Worcester Red Sox) pic.twitter.com/IDzN2sIJg7 — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) April 2, 2021

Cora is hopeful that Rodriguez could return as early as next week.

“He felt great on the mound. Everything went fine,” Cora told reporters after Boston’s 3-0 Opening Day loss to the Baltimore Orioles, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, we’ll wait for (Saturday) when he comes in, he’ll go through all the testing..”

Cora also noted he hoped the southpaw would be with the Red Sox “sooner rather than later.”

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images