The Boston Red Sox have honored Terrence Clarke, a Boston native and former University of Kentucky basketball player, who died Thursday in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Clarke was just 19 years old.

The Red Sox paid tribute to Clarke by displaying a photo of him in a Red Sox uniform on the Jumbotron at Fenway Park prior to Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Terrence Clarke,” the team tweeted.

— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2021

Clarke played one year of college basketball this past season after earning recognition as a five-star recruit at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. Clarke was born in Dorchester and raised in Roxbury.