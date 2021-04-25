Red Sox Looking To Wrap Up Homestand With Win Over Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have one more game at Fenway before heading out to New York and they are looking to get even with the Mariners.

After losing 8-2 to the Mariners on Saturday, the Sox are hoping to bounce back with a victory in the series finale.

The Red Sox have struggled to win games at Fenway Park dating back to the start of last season. The Sox will aim to improve their home record with a win over the Mariners today.

For more on Sunday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports