Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Gives Positive Update On Eduardo Rodriguez

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez seemingly has one last test to pass before returning to the Red Sox rotation.

Rodriguez began the 2021 season on the injured list due to the dead arm he suffered late in spring training. Optimistic about his starter’s prognosis from the beginning, Boston manager Alex Cora on Monday offered an update on Rodriguez ahead of his team’s series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Eduardo’s gong to throw a bullpen today,” Cora told reporters during a Zoom call. “Then after that we’ll make a decision. The fact he’s throwing a bullpen shows he’s training the right way. … It’s the last hurdle. We’ll see how he feels about it, how we feel about it, then we’ll make a decision.”

It’s unclear exactly when Rodriguez could return should Monday’s throwing session go off without a hitch. Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles has been floated as a potential target, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As for whom Rodriguez would replace in the rotation, that, too, remains to be seen. Many have assumed rookie Tanner Houck will be optioned to the alternate training site in Worcester, Mass., but his impressive season debut might make Boston’s decision more difficult than it would have been had he struggled.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images