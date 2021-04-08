Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Offers Latest Update On Chris Sale Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is making progress, but still has a long way to go before returning to big league game action.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Thursday offered an update on Sale, who continues to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last year. The veteran left-hander experienced neck stiffness around Christmas, prolonging his rehab.

Cora revealed that Sale still only is throwing off flat ground.

“I don’t have an idea of when he’s gonna throw on the mound,” Cora said before his team’s series opener with the Baltimore Orioles. “He’s up to 120 feet (on flat ground) right now. He’s staying back in Boston. We’ll know more during the week.

“I know this doesn’t matter much, but having him around is not only positive for us, but for him, to be around his teammates and talk baseball. To be a part of a team, that helps him a lot.”

Cora added that Sale will remain in Boston working out until his rehab “speeds up,” at which point the team will decide whether to send him to Fort Myers.

Sale, 32, hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 13, 2019.

The expectation remains he will return sometime this season.

