NESN Logo Sign In

Anyone reading this either was young or not born yet the last time the Boston Red Sox have performed such an about-face.

By sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in three games, Boston rebounded from an 0-3 start to get .500 in its next three games for the first time since 1951, according to a press release the team shared Tuesday. The Red Sox have endured 20 0-3 starts in their history, but 2021 is just the second time they have won the next three games.

No American League team has followed an 0-3 start has won their next three games since the 2012 New York Yankees. That team went on to reach the ALCS.

Boston in 1951 went 87-67 with a .564 winning percentage. If the 2021 Red Sox match their forbearers’ winning percentage, they’ll win 91 or 92 games, putting themselves firmly in mix for a spot in the MLB playoffs.

The Sox will look to improve to 4-3 when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage on NESN or online.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images