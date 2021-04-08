Red Sox Mount Season-Opening Turnaround 70 Years In The Making

Something like this doesn't happen often

Anyone reading this either was young or not born yet the last time the Boston Red Sox have performed such an about-face.

By sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in three games, Boston rebounded from an 0-3 start to get .500 in its next three games for the first time since 1951, according to a press release the team shared Tuesday. The Red Sox have endured 20 0-3 starts in their history, but 2021 is just the second time they have won the next three games.

No American League team has followed an 0-3 start has won their next three games since the 2012 New York Yankees. That team went on to reach the ALCS.

Boston in 1951 went 87-67 with a .564 winning percentage. If the 2021 Red Sox match their forbearers’ winning percentage, they’ll win 91 or 92 games, putting themselves firmly in mix for a spot in the MLB playoffs.

The Sox will look to improve to 4-3 when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage on NESN or online.

