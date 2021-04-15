NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been defeated for the first time since April 4.

The Red Sox ended their nine-game win streak Thursday with a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Boston certainly made it interesting, though, as Alex Verdugo remained hot and tied the game with a three-run double in the eighth inning.

While it certainly would have been nice to end a road trip with a 10-game winning streak before heading back home to Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora still believes the Red Sox “did everything possible to win.”

“I don’t think it was a tough game at all,” he said. “We came back. We were down 3-0 and we did everything possible to win that game. … We ended up losing the game on a jam shot to center field, that’s not bad.”

The 9-4 Red Sox still sit atop the American League East standings, swept the reigning AL champions and nearly did the same with the AL Central champs, something Cora sees as optimistic.