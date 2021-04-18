Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Has Blunt Assessment Of Loss To White Sox

As Cora alluded to, the Red Sox managed to hang around until the end.

An Enrique HernÃ¡ndez homer in the sixth inning kept the Red Sox within one, and a Christian Arroyo two-out single in the seventh gave Bobby Dalbec the chance to win the game with one swing. He, instead, struck out.

Here are some other notes from Game 1 of Red Sox-White Sox:

— One of Boston’s ill-fated gaffes was Hunter Renfroe getting picked off.

Down 2-0 in the fourth inning, Renfroe had just cut the deficit in half with a chop single that Yoan Moncada couldn’t handle. But with two down, runners on the corner and J.D. Martinez at the dish, Renfroe got picked off by Keuchel.

When the pitcher lifted his leg, Renfroe took off and got caught in a rundown before getting called out for running out of the basepath.

Cora indicated that Renfroe just made a mistake, and there wasn’t a steal or anything he was running on.

— It resulted in a loss, but Tanner Houck did a decent job in a spot start.

The rookie right-hander was called up from the alternate site to be the 27th man for the twin bill. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up all three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Cora was pleased with what he saw.