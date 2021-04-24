Red Sox Notes: Boston Hoping To Avoid Further Struggles At Home

As both Cora and Verdugo noted, Boston already has faced some solid competition at home this season. It’s no excuse for the team’s lack of consistency at Fenway, though the team still seems confident in its overall resiliency.

“I mean, we’ve been playing some good teams, too,” Cora later noted. “I mean, these guys (the Mariners), they can pitch. We played the (Chicago) White Sox. We played the (Tampa Bay) Rays. The first series (against the Baltimore Orioles), obviously, we were disappointed. Of course, we want to win series at home. Of course, we want to be better at home. But … obviously, it’s something we’ve got to get better (at).”

“You’ve got to tip your cap, sometimes,” Verdugo added. “These are good teams. Every team in the big league is good. And I think we are also a very good team. And it’s just that simple. We’ve got to get out there, regroup and come back stronger.”

Here are some more notes from Saturday’s Mariners-Red Sox game:

— Nathan Eovaldi did not look like his usual self.

The righty gave up five runs (four earned) off seven hits in five innings of work. He dropped to 3-2 on the season as a result.

So, what happened?

“I just felt like I had a hard time finishing my pitches today,” Eovaldi said, “which, if I’m not finishing my pitches, they tend to stay middle and they’re not as sharp as they usually are. And that’s where I got in trouble today. I felt like I was a little bit more behind throwing the curveball in there for strikes. I didn’t have as great command with that today as I normally do, which again, I just think comes from not having that good extension.

— Verdugo drew some concern midway through the game when he appeared to be clutching his leg while in the outfield. But neither the outfielder nor Cora seem too concerned.

“He got cramped up at one point, but he was OK,” Cora said. “Obviously, he has to be smart about it. But he played a good game, put in good at-bats, hobbled a bit, but he’s OK.”