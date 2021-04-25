Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Undefeated, ‘That’s What Aces Do’

Rodriguez gave up back-to-back doubles in the first inning, allowing one run to score, but settled into his game and managed to work through a hairy fifth.

He ultimately went seven innings while allowing three earned runs off six hits. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

“It didn’t start well, but the fact that he’s throwing so many strikes and getting swing-and-misses, it’s good,” Cora said. “He was able to elevate with the fastball, use his cutter, the changeup and gave us seven strong.

“It feels like he was grinding on the mound and it didn’t look perfect, but at the end, he gave us seven strong and we needed that one, we needed an outing like that.”

Eduardo is undefeated in four starts, striking out 26 batters in 23 innings with just two walks in that stretch. His ERA now is 3.52 after Sunday.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Mariners:

— J.D. Martinez had two doubles in a performance where he was 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Xander Bogaerts also doubled with an RBI. The duo racked up their 30th hits of the season by the end of the game, tied with only each other for the most in Major League Baseball.

— Other than that, hits were hard to come by. Walks weren’t, though, and Boston benefitted from seven, the team’s most drawn in a single game this season.

— Christian Arroyo took a pitch hard to his wrist in the bottom of the first inning.

Getting on base helped them score a run, but the pain visibly impacted the second baseman through the game despite making some plays defensively.