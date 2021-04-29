Red Sox Notes: How Nick Pivetta Found Consistency Early This Season

Pivetta, who now owns a 3-0 record, offered a similar response.

“I think I had better command of my fastball in my last game, but compared to this game, I was able to get the fastball over for strikes and beat them out with that. … (It took) really good work with (pitching coach Dave Bush) and a lot of the other starters, staying composed, staying within my delivery, really working (on) staying back. I think that’s really me helped stay on top of my heater and get ahead of guys.”

This is Pivetta’s first season with the Red Sox, and it’s off to a pretty solid start. It isn’t hard to see the confidence he has built in a brief period of time, and there’s good reason for it.

“I’m comfortable here and I’m really happy here,” Pivetta said. “Like I said before, the (Philadelphia) Phillies brought me up to the big leagues and got me started on this path and I’m really grateful for them for giving me the opportunity. I’m grateful for the Boston Red Sox believing in me and being able to show them what I’m worth and what I can do for a team.

“These guys, they know how to win here and that really helps me. It’s really helped me since I’ve started here. It’s a different vibe. They know what they’re doing. They’re never out of a baseball game. They’re always competing and it showed tonight, and it showed last night as well. This is a team effort. It’s a team win, team series win as well. And having that momentum, that feeling, it’s awesome. I’m really enjoying it here and I really love the guys.”

Here are some more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Mets game:

— Boston and New York engaged in a classic pitching duel, and the former wound up on top.

Cora had a blast watching it go down.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Both of them were great. For everything we’ve been talking about deGrom, Nick has been throwing the ball well. … He gave us five quality innings and then the bullpen did the rest.

“That was fun. The two games were fun. That’s what baseball’s all about — good pitching, good defense. It was fun. The atmosphere was amazing. Just happy that we got the W today. We won the series and now we move on.”