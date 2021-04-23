Red Sox manager Alex Cora was happy to see Pivetta put together another strong start, too. The 28-year-old has allowed a combined 14 hits in four games this season. He remains 2-0 on the season with Thursday’s no decision.

“Outstanding. He did a good job,” Cora said during a postgame conference call. “Good fastball, good command of his secondary pitches. We were talking about it today, right? If he can throw his fastball for strikes he can go deep into the games and he did that tonight.”

Pivetta has gone five or more innings in three of his four starts this season.

“He’s getting better. You see the stuff, he’s a lot better than he was last year — velocity wise, a tremendous slider. He’s put himself in this position. We’re happy with him.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Mariners on Thursday:

— Though Pivetta was strong in his start, and though the Red Sox staff combine to allow just one hit in nine innings and three in the game, it still was far from a perfect day on the mound.

“How many walks we have?,” Cora asked. “I mean, it doesn’t matter right? Two hits, three hits. When you walk seven guys you’re putting yourself in bad position. It’s not about getting hits, it’s about getting on base. That’s the name of the game and we walked seven guys.”

The Mariners scored four runs on those seven walks. They also had one batter reach base after being hit by a pitch.

— Franchy Cordero leaped and outstretched his glove on the two-run double by Pivetta, but wasn’t able to make the play. And while some were left questioning whether Cordero was playing too shallow, Cora isn’t second guessing it.

“He was playing where he was supposed to,” Cora said. “From the dugout you can’t tell, you know, so I’ll have to take a look at it but got the effort, right? So it’s not about the routes or where he was playing I think, for how good we pitched today, we didn’t pitch well. We walked too many guys. There was a lot of traffic at the end. We weren’t able to put them away.