Eduardo Rodriguez was back on the mound for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time since the 2019 finale.

The southpaw pitched six-plus innings of three-hit ball while giving up two earned runs and striking out six with one walk in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Rodriguez now is 3-0 on the season.

Red Sox fans have not seen Rodriguez at Fenway Park since he was going for his 20th win about 18 months ago. So one would think there may be a bit of extra emotion behind Tuesday’s start, right?

“Not really,” manager Alex Cora said postgame. “I keep saying for 5,000 people this place is loud. It’s fun. That was a good ovation for (Rodriguez). … I think he’s past the emotional side of it, not pitching last year, all that stuff. He’s locked in on what he has to do. He’s been great for us in three starts.

It was a special moment for Rodriguez to be back in front of his home crowd.