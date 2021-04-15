Red Sox Odds: Bookmakers Slashing Boston’s Prices In Futures Markets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are making serious waves across the American sportsbook scene.

Thanks to a white hot 9-3 start, the Sox have seen their prices to win the division, pennant and World Series completely slashed across the board. And it’s not like all the bookmakers are diehard Red Sox fans that spent their summers at Fenway. They don’t all hail from Medford or Saugus or Walpole.

In the baseball futures market, money wagered is the true elixir. When bets start to show on a certain team and liability builds, the guys behind the betting counter have to whack the prices. Shortening a team’s future odds is truly the ultimate sign of respect.

Nine straight wins certainly helps shape perception, but bettors have certainly reacted to Boston’s start with their wagers and bookmakers have made the necessary adjustments.

“The Red Sox lineup absolutely rakes,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “I am very impressed with the way (Alex) Verdugo and (Rafael) Devers are swinging the bat. It’s early and we’ll have to see how the starting rotation holds up, but offense won’t be an issue. We took a couple bets on them to win the American League at 30-to-1 and 65-to-1 to win the World Series.”

Before Opening Day, Boston was as high as 20-to-1 to win the AL East, 35-to-1 to win the American League and 70-to-1 to win the whole enchilada. Those numbers are all long gone.

Red Sox odds to win AL East

BetMGM +800 ($100 wins $800)

DraftKings +750

PointsBet +700

FanDuel +600

William Hill +450

Red Sox odds to win pennant

FanDuel +2500 ($100 wins $2,500)

WynnBET +2500

BetMGM +2200

DraftKings +2200

PointsBet +2000

William Hill +2000

Circa Sports +1275

Westgate SuperBook +900

Red Sox odds to win World Series

BetMGM +5000 ($100 wins $5,000)

FanDuel +5000

WynnBET +5000

DraftKings +4000

PointsBet +4000

William Hill +4000

Circa Sports +3000

Westgate SuperBook +2000

As you can see, the proper price shopping could make you so much extra money. A $100 bet on the Sox to win the pennant would make you $2,500 at FanDuel but only $900 at the SuperBook in Las Vegas. A $100 World Series wager at BetMGM would make you $5,000 but only $3,000 at Circa. Always be shopping.

The Red Sox won’t keep playing .750 baseball, but they are definitely better than the sportsbooks believed in Spring Training. In case you were wondering, I only need 70 more wins to cash that ticket on “Over” 78.5 regular season wins.

Futures betting is all about firing on the right team at the right time. The last thing you want to do is pass on a chance to bet the Sox at +700 or +800 to win the division right now then pull the trigger in mid-August at +200 when they’re fighting for first place. You could potentially cost yourself hundreds of dollars.

If you believe the Red Sox can contend for the division crown, pennant or World Series title — don’t wait to strike. Every dollar matters in this racket and it’s paramount that you get the best possible price.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images