Red Sox Odds: Sizing Up ‘Under’ In Monday Matinee vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are about to face arguably the best starting pitcher they’ve seen all season.

You can have Tyler Glasnow and Jose Berrios — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA) is a blossoming superstar on the mound. The 26-year-old right hander opposes Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08 ERA) Monday at Fenway Park in a game that should be an incredible pitcher’s duel.

The Sox have a tough test as they aim to earn a series split with the South Siders.

Giolito has only allowed five runs in three starts and he’s finally throwing three pitches for consistent strikes. New White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz has really helped the development of Giolito’s changeup. The duo tweaked his delivery in spring training, creating more deception in the arm action and more confidence in the pitch.

Giolito’s fastball-changeup combo should keep the Red Sox bats off balance.