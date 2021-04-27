Red Sox Odds: Sox Very Intriguing In Underdog Role vs. New York Mets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have only been a plus-money underdog in six of 23 games this season.

That’s a pretty staggering stat considering how many bookmakers were far from believers in this year’s Boston bunch. The Sox season win totals were set anywhere from 78.5 to 80.5, meaning the sportsbooks saw them as a middle-of-the-pack .500 baseball team.

Mulligan, anyone?

“Boston is one of the teams we whiffed on the most,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “We set Kansas City at 73 (wins) and they’re 14-7. That one sticks out the most. But we opened Boston at 65-to-1 to win the World Series and 30-to-1 to win the pennant. We’re at 20-to-1 for the title and 10-to-1 for the pennant. We couldn’t make those price adjustments quick enough after the way they’ve started.”

The Sox have also been amazing for your bankroll at plus-money.