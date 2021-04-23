NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking for revenge Friday.

After carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning Thursday night, the Red Sox ending up falling to the Seattle Mariners in their series opener in 10 innings.

The Boston offense seemingly has hit its first mini slump of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and is looking to get back on track in Game 2 of the squad’s four-game series against Seattle.

Over the last two games the Red Sox have it .243 as a team and have left 18 men on base while striking out 21 times in the two losses.

For more on the Red Sox offense, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.