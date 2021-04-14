NESN Logo Sign In

Winning has seemed to cure a lot of problems for the Boston Red Sox this season. Imagine that.

The depleted pitching rotation that struggled last season is being replenished and has run support from the offense. The offense, in return, has been kept in games thanks to its pitching.

Filling some holes in their pitching staff has been one of the biggest differences that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has seen is his team. And after the Red Sox pulled off their eighth straight win Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, the righty spoke to his team’s identity.

“We’re scoring runs,” Eovaldi said after his start between Game 1 and Game 2 on Wednesday. “That’s what we do, our guys hit the ball really well. We’re able to score and, you know, the pitching staff has been good. We’ve been able to, the starters have been able to go deep into games, deep enough for the bullpen to come in and do their job, so we’ve all been really well.”

Eovaldi went five innings for the Red Sox in a 3-2 win against the Twins to get the win, giving up two earned runs off three hits. He struck out three batters and walked none.