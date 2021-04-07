Red Sox On Tuesday Did Something They Hadn’t Done Since 1954

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a bit of franchise history Tuesday night with their comeback win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston erased deficits in the ninth, 11th and 12th innings before J.D. Martinez delivered the walk-off hit at Fenway Park. Red Sox Notes after the game offered a cool stat that illustrates the rarity of Boston’s dramatic accomplishment.

Check out this tweet:

The Red Sox trailed in the 9th, 11th, and 12th innings and still won.



It had been 67 years since the Sox won a game in which they faced three separate deficits in the 9th inning or later. They last did so on 8/21/54 vs. NYY, in a 10-9, 12-inning win in Boston (h/t @EliasSports). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 7, 2021

Of course, the Red Sox’s ability to come back in the 11th and 12th innings was aided by the still-new extra innings rule, which is in its second season. It’s far easier to put a run on the board when you start with a runner on second base.

Still, that shouldn’t take away from what the Red Sox did Tuesday night. That was a good, impressive win, the likes of which haven’t been seen at Fenway since 2019.

Boston and Tampa will wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images