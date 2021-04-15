Red Sox Only Team In AL East To Have Winning Record In Division

The Boston Red Sox seem to be unstoppable of late.
After getting swept by the lowly Baltimore Orioles and starting the 2021 Major League Baseball season 0-3, the Red Sox stormed back to win nine straight games — something that never has been done before.
Everything just seems to be clicking for the Red Sox, and their 9-3 record certainly shows it.
In fact, they’re the only team in the American League East that has a winning record.
Check out the standings below:
Boston Red Sox, 9-3
Toronto Blue Jays, 6-6
Baltimore Orioles, 5-6
Tampa Bay Rays, 5-6
New York Yankees, 5-7
We’re sure Red Sox fans love where the Yankees sit.
Still, it’s very early in the season and there is plenty of baseball left to be played. Anything can happen, but for now, Red Sox fans have a lot to be optimistic about.