Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rafael Devers On Bench For Series Finale

The Red Sox and Orioles are set to square off in their series finale at Fenway Park.

Boston will look to salvage what’s left of its season-opening series after dropping the first two games to Baltimore. Red Sox manager will send right-hander Garrett Richard to the mound for his Boston debut, while Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde will counter with lefty Bruce Zimmermann.

As for the lineups, Rafael Devers and Franchy Cordero both will begin the game on the bench. As a result, Marwin Gonzalez will start at third; Kiké Hernández will player center field; and Christian Arroyo will make his season debut at second base.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch on NESN.

Here are the expected full lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles:

RED SOX (0-2)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B



Garrett Richards, RHP

ORIOLES (2-0)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, DH

Rio Ruiz, 2B

Maikel Franco, 3B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Austin Hays, LF

Chance Sisco, C

Bruce Zimmermann, LHP

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images