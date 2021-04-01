Red Sox-Orioles Opening Day Game Postponed Due To Weather

NESN Logo Sign In

Inclement weather has caused the postponement of the Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Opening Day game.

The Red Sox announced Thursday morning that the game was getting moved to Friday.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in the postponement announcement. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”

It poured overnight in Boston, and while the weather is forecasted to clear out in the late afternoon, there was no telling how it was going to impact the field. Considering the forecast for Friday is far more promising and it already was a scheduled off day, it just made sense to move the game.

Everything is just getting pushed back 24 hours.