NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will play their first doubleheader of the 2021 season Wednesday.

Boston’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins was postponed Monday afternoon due to safety concerns following the shooting of Daunte Wright and rescheduled to Wednesday.

The Red Sox and Twins will take the field for Game 1 of the day with first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, and Game 2 will take place promptly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 with Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from Tuesday afternoon’s “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images