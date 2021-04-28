Red Sox Showing Resolve To Win In Variety Of Ways

NESN Logo Sign In

Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and the Boston Red Sox certainly have a will to win this season.

Often the victories they’ve accumulated in their 15-9 record have come predominately from their bats, though the other side of the ball has done its fair share.

But one thing we’re seeing this season is that you never can quite count them out of the game until it’s all said and done.

With a 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday, the Red Sox showed they can grind out a win with solid pitching in the event of no run support.

“The crunch time games are very important I think throughout a season,” Bobby Dalbec said in his postgame media availability after game. “I feel like we can do various things, you know? We can come out and put 10 runs up quick, or we can grind out at-bats and get the big hit at the end of the game. I feel like we’re getting better and better defense every day.”