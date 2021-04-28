NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers already has proven in his young Major League Baseball career that he can hit with the league’s best.

But, more so than anyone else, he’s coming up big in pivotal moments. That’s what the numbers say, at least.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman had another key hit Tuesday night against the New York Mets. In the top of the sixth inning with the game tied at one apiece, Devers roped an opposite-field liner down the left field line to score Enrique Hernandez and put the Sox up by the deciding 2-1 margin.

With that go-ahead RBI, as the Red Sox pointed out, Devers now leads baseball since 2019 in game-tying or go-ahead runs driven in.

Since the beginning of 2019, Rafael Devers leads MLB with 61 go-ahead or game-tying RBI.



Here's his latest: pic.twitter.com/vrVhZBAy7c — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 28, 2021

The 24-year-old is hitting .280 this season with six homers, while already driving in 19 runs.