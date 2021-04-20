NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been on fire to open 2021.

One question mark heading into the 2021 MLB season was the Red Sox’s starting rotation and they most certainly have stepped up so far for Boston.

Nathan Eovaldi sits tied atop the league’s leaderboard in wins with three already, to go along with a staff-leading 3.04 ERA.

The starting rotation enters Tuesday sporting a 7-5 record overall along with a 4.32 ERA across 83.1 innings pitched.

