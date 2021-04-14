These Stats Show Just How Good Red Sox Have Been This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say the Boston Red Sox put their first series of the season firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Since dropping their first three games of the season to the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have done nothing but win. They swept the Tampa Bay Rays last week, then followed that up with three straight wins against the O’s in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, they kept the win streak going, earning consecutive victory No. 7 with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Backed by reliable pitching, the Red Sox also have had plenty of offensive fireworks. And as they sit atop the American League and second in Major League Baseball overall, they’re putting up some A.L.-leading numbers.

These stats, shared by Sox stats guru Justin Long, demonstrates just how impressive Boston has been.