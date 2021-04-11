Red Sox To Provide Update On J.D. Martinez’s Illness On Sunday

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans will have to wait a little longer to know J.D. Martinez’s status.

The designated hitter sat out of Saturday’s 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles with what manager Alex Cora described as cold-like symptoms. He later was placed on the COVID-19 reserve injured list as he underwent testing.

An update on Martinez’s status will be revealed Sunday.

“We should know tomorrow morning,” Cora told reporters during his postgame press conference.

Boston wraps up its series against Baltimore with a matinee. First pitch from Camden Yards is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.