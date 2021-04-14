Red Sox Wrap: Win Over Twins Gives Boston Eighth Straight Victory

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to put runs on the board and break the game open. Instead, the score stayed close throughout.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi cruised through the first two innings but ran into trouble in the third.

The hard-throwing righty gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning before forcing Luis Arraez to line out. After throwing a wild pitch, allowing both runners to move up, Eovaldi gave up a two-run single to Jorge Polanco.

He then hit Nelson Cruz before striking out Max Kepler and inducing an inning-ending groundout. Eovaldi settled in and held the Twins scoreless over the next two innings. He also got some help from his defense.

Bringing the heat on a chilly day. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IgDPrZpxM — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 14, 2021

Ultimately, Eovaldi surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out three over five innings. He did not walk a batter, but did hit one. Eovaldi picked up the win and now is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three starts.

— Darwinzon Hernandez pitched a high-leverage inning for the second straight day, and again pitched a scoreless frame. This time, he did not allow a baserunner. The lefty now has a 1.59 ERA in six appearances.

— Matt Barnes issued a leadoff walk in the ninth but retired the next three batters to earn his second save of the season. The final out came courtesy of Verdugo, who robbed Arraez with a runner on second to save the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got the scoring started in the second when Hunter Renfroe, a day removed from his first home run with the Red Sox, drove home Marwin Gonzalez on an RBI single.

Following a Franchy Cordero single, Kevin Plawecki dropped down a bunt, which Twins starter Kenta Maeda threw into left field, allowing Renfroe to score. Arroyo then drove home Cordero on a sharp single to left field.

— Boston had a man in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but failed to score any runs. Maeda did a good job limiting damage, as did reliever Cody Stashak, who struck out the final two batters of the fifth with a runner on third.

— The Red Sox’s best opportunity came in the seventh, when Xander Bogaerts doubled to leadoff the inning and moved to third on a Rafael Devers single. Renfroe worked a one-out walk to load the bases, but Twins reliever Brandon Waddell retired the next two batters to escape the inning unscathed.

— Overall Boston left 12 men on base, including six in scoring position. The Red Sox finished with 11 hits.

— Arroyo, Bogaerts and Verdugo all finished 2-for-4.

— J.D. Martinez was the only member of the lineup without a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Top pitching prospect Bryan Mata sent this tweet after undergoing Tommy John surgery:

Grateful 🙏🏼 — Bryanmata17 (@bryanmata) April 14, 2021

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Twins will play the second game of their doubleheader late Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 5:25 p.m. ET.

