NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo will look to jump-start the Boston Red Sox offense Saturday at Fenway Park when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox second baseman moves up to the leadoff spot in Boston’s batting order, replacing Enrique Hernandez, who’ll start the game on the bench. Having batted seventh in Friday’s night’s victory over Seattle, Arroyo’s return to the top of the leadoff spot is one of a series of changes manager Alex Cora has made for Saturday’s matinee.

Boston’s outfield also will have a different look, as Marwin Gonzalez, who’ll bat sixth, replaces Hunter Renfroe in right field. Alex Verdugo moves from center field to left field. Left fielder Franchy Cordero returns to the lineup and will bat eighth.

Catcher Christian Vazquez will be on the bench, and Kevin Plawecki will start behind the plate, catching Nathan Eovaldi. Seattle’s Chris Flexen will oppose Eovaldi.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s game, which can be seen on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET.