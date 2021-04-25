Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe Start

Here’s to hoping the weather cooperates Sunday afternoon.
Raindrops are in the forecast as the Boston Red Sox look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Fenway Park.
As for the lineups, the Red Sox are making a few changes from Saturday.
KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez goes back in after getting Saturday off. He’ll lead off and play center field. Hunter Renfroe replaces Franchy Cordero in the outfield, and J.D. Martinez will play left with Alex Verdugo getting the day off.
Marwin Gonzalez hits seventh and goes from right field to shortstop, with Xander Bogearts taking on DH duties.
Christian Vazquez will catch, replacing Kevin Plawecki.
For the Mariners, Mitch Haniger will DH in place of Jose Marmolejos, who goes to the bench. Dylan Moore goes into the lineup and plays right field as a result, while Kyle Lewis takes over in center for Taylor Trammell. Tom Murphy will catch in place of Luis Torrens.
It’ll be Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Sox, with Nick Margevicius opposing him.
Here are the lineups for Sunday’s game which can be seen on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET.
RED SOX (13-9)
Enrique Hernandez, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, LF
Xander Bogaerts, DH
Christian Vazquez, C
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Marwin Gonzalez, SS
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-0 3.38 ERA)
MARINERS (13-8)
Mitch Haniger, DH
Ty France, 2B
Kyle Seager, 3B
Kyle Lewis, CF
Evan White, 1B
Dylan Moore, RF
Sam Haggerty, LF
Tom Murphy
J.P. Crawford, SS
Nick Margevicius, LHP (0-1, 5.40 ERA)