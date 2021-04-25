Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s to hoping the weather cooperates Sunday afternoon.

Raindrops are in the forecast as the Boston Red Sox look to earn a split of their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Fenway Park.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox are making a few changes from Saturday.

KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez goes back in after getting Saturday off. He’ll lead off and play center field. Hunter Renfroe replaces Franchy Cordero in the outfield, and J.D. Martinez will play left with Alex Verdugo getting the day off.

Marwin Gonzalez hits seventh and goes from right field to shortstop, with Xander Bogearts taking on DH duties.