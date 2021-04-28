NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox batters certainly have their work cut out for them against the New York Mets.

The Red Sox will face the stiffest of tests when they conclude their two-game series against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field. Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2018 and 2019, will take the mound for New York amid what’s shaping up to be another stellar season.

The Red Sox receive a boost with the return of Alex Verdugo, who sat out Boston’s last two games as a precaution against injuring his hamstring. He’ll bat second and replace Hunter Renfroe in right field.

Verdugo’s return pushes Rafael Devers back to his customary fifth spot in the Red Sox batting order. Devers leads the major leagues in barrels this season with 15 and he’s third in barrels percentage with 23.8, according to Baseball Savant.

Nick Pivetta is the starting pitcher for the Red Sox. He pitched well in his last outing, going six innings while allowing one hit and two earned runs Thursday during Boston’s 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He’ll have to remain on his game to beat deGrom and the Mets.