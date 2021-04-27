Red Sox Vs. Mets Lineups: Boston Pitcher Garrett Richards To Bat Ninth

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup the Boston Red Sox will field Tuesday against the New York Mets actually is quite similar to the one they used in their last outing. However there’s one big twist.

The first through seventh spots in the Red Sox batting order are unchanged from the one Alex Cora deployed in Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Rafael Devers will continue batting second in the absence of Alex Verdugo, whom Enrique Hernandez will continue to spell in center field. With the game being played at Citi Field, where the National League East-leading Mets call home, Cora will move up Bobby Dalbec one spot to eighth in Boston’s batting order. Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards will bat ninth.

Cora has made a few positional changes. Xander Bogaerts returns to shortstop after serving as the designated hitter. Marwin Gonzalez moves from shortstop to second base, with Christian Arroyo battling an injury.

Richards will start on the mound for the Red Sox, looking to earn his first win of the season. David Peterson will start as the Mets’ pitcher.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s game, which you can watch on television on NESN or online Watch NESN Live. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.