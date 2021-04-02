NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to play ball.

The Boston Red Sox will open their 2021 Major League Baseball season Friday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park for Opening Day. The Red Sox will look to start the campaign on a winning note, and Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound to further that effort.

Xander Bogaerts is the most-familiar face in Boston’s lineup as he starts his eighth consecutive Opening Day at shortstop and bats fourth. He ties Everett Scott’s Red Sox record for most Opening Day starts at the position. Scott was Boston’s starting shortstop each Opening Day between 1914 and 1921.

Nine members of Boston’s 26-man Opening Day roster weren’t with the organization in 2020, including second baseman Kiké Hernández, who will bat leadoff.

Left-handed pitcher John Means will take the mound for the Orioles.