Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tanner Houck Starts; Alex Cora Shuffles Outfield

The Boston Red Sox already are switching up things against the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has shuffled Boston’s outfield and batting order for the tilt against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Fenway Park. Left fielder Franchy Cordero will debut for Boston and bat eighth in the order. Alex Verdugo moves to right field, while Kiké Hernández will patrol center field in his place. As was the case Friday, Hernández and Verdugo will bat first and second, respectively.

After playing left field Friday, Marwin Gonzalez moves to second base, and Kevin Plawecki replaces Christian Vázquez as catcher.

Tanner Houck is Boston’s starting pitcher in place of Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Orioles will counter with veteran right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey and deploy the same lineup they used in the Opening Day win over the Red Sox.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch on NESN.

Here are the expected full lineups for Red Sox vs. Orioles.

RED SOX (0-1)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C



Tanner Houck, RHP

ORIOLES (1-0)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, DH

Rio Ruiz, 2B

Austin Hays, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Pedro Severino, C



Matt Harvey, RHP

