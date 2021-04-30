Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Christian Arroyo, Franchy Cordero Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have changed their lineup in an effort to even their series against the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tabbed Christian Arroyo and Franchy Cordero to bat first and ninth, respectively, in the second game of a four-game set.

Arroyo, who walked in his only plate appearance Thursday during Boston’s 4-1 loss to Texas, replaces Enrique Hernandez in the leadoff spot and Marwin Gonzalez at second base. Cordero returns from a day off and will play left field.

Alex Verdugo will bat second and move from left field to center field, where Hernandez played Thursday.

Bobby Dalbec moves up in the Red Sox’s batting order from ninth to seventh.

Nathan Eovaldi will start on the mound for the Red Sox hoping to earn his fourth win of the season. Eovaldi also has an MLB-best 41 2/3-inning streak of not allowing a home run. Extending it would boost the Red Sox’s chances of beating the Rangers.

Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara will look to muffle Boston’s batters.