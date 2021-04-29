Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Hunter Renfroe In Right For Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Rangers are set to square off in the first game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send left-hander Martin Perez to the hill as his American League East-leading team looks for its fourth straight victory. Texas skipper Chris Woodward will counter with righty Kyle Gibson.

As for the lineups, Hunter Renfroe will bat eighth and play right field for Boston after sitting in Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets. Enrique Hernandez will lead off and play center field with Marwin Gonzalez filling in at second base.

This is the first time the Red Sox and Rangers have played each other since 2019.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game.

(NESN will broadcast the game and Watch NESN Live will stream it online. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.)

RED SOX (16-9)

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B